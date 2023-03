The hospitality industry faces tighter margins, staffing challenges, and more demanding customers in a post-pandemic world. From contactless payments and QR codes for consumers and Real-Time Payments (RTP) and fraud management strategies for businesses, payments transformation is helping strengthen brands, drive revenue, enhance security and attract new guests.

In a recent survey, we connected with senior finance, treasury, and revenue management to gather valuable insights about the current state of the business and trends that companies are implementing to boost revenue, efficiency, resilience, and customer satisfaction as they compete in a rapidly evolving environment. These leaders view payments transformation as critical to every facet of their organization and offer vital takeaways about adapting payments transformation to achieve their business goals in a digital-first world.

